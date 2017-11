WHAT IT'S ALL ABOUT. . .

Dedicated to anyone wondering what it’s like to put your life on hold and take an epic journey. I hope that, by reading Groundwerk, you will be inspired to push yourself in ways that you want. Groundwerk is committed to helping worthwhile, effective charities that are making a real difference. I urge all followers to share that commitment and lay the foundation for change, one step at a time...

Heath Johnson - Chief Walking Officer